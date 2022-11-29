جوجل + لينكدين تويتر فيسبوك صور مونديالية epa10333718 A fan of Cameroon cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 28 November 2022. EPA/Tolga Bozoglu A supporter of Serbia attends the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 28, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) Supporters of Serbia attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 28, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) epa10333018 Fans of Spain cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 27 November 2022. EPA/Georgi Licovski epa10332898 A fan of Spain cheers as he arrives for the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 27 November 2022. EPA/Rungroj Yongrit صورة المصدر: الإمارات اليوم التاريخ: 29 نوفمبر 2022 للإطلاع على ملحق إلكتروني.. منتخبات كأس العالم، يرجى الضغط على هذا الرابط. Share طباعة فيسبوك تويتر لينكدين Pin Interest Whats App